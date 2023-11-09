Thursday, November 9, 2023, 1:42 p.m.



After more than a decade together and two children together, the breakup of Gerard Piqué and Shakira was one of the most notable of last year. The songs that the Colombian has dedicated to him and his courtship with Clara Chía have caused rivers of ink to flow and now, the former soccer player has spoken openly for the first time about how he faced that separation.

It was in the program ‘El món’, on the Catalan radio station RAC1, where he confessed that “if I had given importance to everything that was said about me, right now I would be locked in an apartment or I would have jumped off a sixth floor.” », he said about the media pressure he was subjected to.

“Of everything that has been experienced, people do not know even ten percent of what has really happened,” he stated. “They are based on information that is mostly not real,” she said. And, as he himself has acknowledged, “during my year 2022, it was surely the year in which the most things happened, since my separation, my retirement… Everything happened.”