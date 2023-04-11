Tuesday, April 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Piqué shows his face, “covered by Clara Chía”, after Shakira and her children’s trip

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Piqué shows his face, “covered by Clara Chía”, after Shakira and her children’s trip


close

Piqué and Clara Chía

Piqué and Clara Chía.

Photo:

Instagram Pique, Screenshot YouTube

Pique and Clara Chia.

The former player had avoided being seen in public. Today they publish the video and say that “it is very serious.”

Gerard Piqué reappeared. The former Barcelona player, about whom not much was known since that interview 10 days ago in which he charged against Shakira and her fans, was seen in the last hours on the streets of Barcelona.

The world champion in 2010 has been focused on the transfer market for his latest project, the King’s League, a ‘sui generis’ league that combines football with entertainment. However, this Tuesday the ‘paparazzi’ finally managed to capture images of him in an environment unrelated to work.

See also  Facundo Quignon: "What surprised me the most about MLS is the intensity with which it is played"

The video of the moment: the first glimpse of the sensations of the former player, after the departure of his children to North American lands.

(Also: Piqué’s father put the full stop: they reveal the “farewell letter” to Shakira).

Piqué shows his face

Photo:

King’s League Screenshot, Europa Press Video Screenshot

According to the portal ‘CHANCE’, from ‘Europa Press’, Gerard Piqué “had been missing since April 2”.

The media assures that since that explosive interview of his, which left reactions everywhere – even from Shakira herself – the former player had not been seen.

With this background, the cameras captured his last outing with Clara Chia Martihis new partner.

And, despite the questions from the present reporter, the former player preferred not to speak. Even so, his reappearance left a conclusion in certain of his fans: ‘Piqué shows his face’.

“Gerard Piqué reappears, very serious and supported by Clara Chía, after Shakira’s departure with her children to Miami”titled ‘CHANCE’.

See also  Piqué and his 'master plan' to ensure the upbringing of their children, with Clara Chía

(You can read: The audios that entangle the Once Caldas players captured for extortion).

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Piqué #shows #face #covered #Clara #Chía #Shakira #childrens #trip

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Benefits of a Casino Bonus

The Benefits of a Casino Bonus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result