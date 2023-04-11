Piqué shows his face, “covered by Clara Chía”, after Shakira and her children’s trip

Gerard Piqué reappeared. The former Barcelona player, about whom not much was known since that interview 10 days ago in which he charged against Shakira and her fans, was seen in the last hours on the streets of Barcelona.

The world champion in 2010 has been focused on the transfer market for his latest project, the King’s League, a ‘sui generis’ league that combines football with entertainment. However, this Tuesday the ‘paparazzi’ finally managed to capture images of him in an environment unrelated to work.

The video of the moment: the first glimpse of the sensations of the former player, after the departure of his children to North American lands.

Piqué shows his face

Photo: King’s League Screenshot, Europa Press Video Screenshot

According to the portal ‘CHANCE’, from ‘Europa Press’, Gerard Piqué “had been missing since April 2”.



The media assures that since that explosive interview of his, which left reactions everywhere – even from Shakira herself – the former player had not been seen.

With this background, the cameras captured his last outing with Clara Chia Martihis new partner.

And, despite the questions from the present reporter, the former player preferred not to speak. Even so, his reappearance left a conclusion in certain of his fans: ‘Piqué shows his face’.

“Gerard Piqué reappears, very serious and supported by Clara Chía, after Shakira’s departure with her children to Miami”titled ‘CHANCE’.

