Piqué shows his face, “covered by Clara Chía”, after Shakira and her children’s trip

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Piqué and Clara Chía.
Instagram Pique, Screenshot YouTube
Pique and Clara Chia.
The former player had avoided being seen in public. Today they publish the video and say that “it is very serious.”
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Gerard Piqué reappeared. The former Barcelona player, about whom not much was known since that interview 10 days ago in which he charged against Shakira and her fans, was seen in the last hours on the streets of Barcelona.
The world champion in 2010 has been focused on the transfer market for his latest project, the King’s League, a ‘sui generis’ league that combines football with entertainment. However, this Tuesday the ‘paparazzi’ finally managed to capture images of him in an environment unrelated to work.
The video of the moment: the first glimpse of the sensations of the former player, after the departure of his children to North American lands.
(Also: Piqué’s father put the full stop: they reveal the “farewell letter” to Shakira).
Piqué shows his face
According to the portal ‘CHANCE’, from ‘Europa Press’, Gerard Piqué “had been missing since April 2”.
The media assures that since that explosive interview of his, which left reactions everywhere – even from Shakira herself – the former player had not been seen.
With this background, the cameras captured his last outing with Clara Chia Martihis new partner.
And, despite the questions from the present reporter, the former player preferred not to speak. Even so, his reappearance left a conclusion in certain of his fans: ‘Piqué shows his face’.
“Gerard Piqué reappears, very serious and supported by Clara Chía, after Shakira’s departure with her children to Miami”titled ‘CHANCE’.
(You can read: The audios that entangle the Once Caldas players captured for extortion).
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piqué #shows #face #covered #Clara #Chía #Shakira #childrens #trip
Leave a Reply