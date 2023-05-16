Shakira does not stop receiving praise. The singer from Barranquilla has been a trend in recent days due to her emotional latest song: ‘Acrostic’.

After several productions “dedicated” to Gerard Piqué, her ex-partner, the artist decided to pay homage to her children, and in what way.

This Monday, Shakira released the official video for her song and, once again, surprised all her followers: Milan and Sasha, her two offspring, appeared singing in the emotional recording.

And although most of the media have kept these heartfelt images, many others have highlighted Piqué’s reaction almost in parallel. According to ‘Panorama’, from the Mexican newspaper ‘El Heraldo’, there is no doubt: “Gerard Piqué shamed Shakira’s children”.

Piqué’s reaction that “shakira’s children were embarrassed”

He was seen in the company of his children at the Camp nou

According to the entertainment wing of ‘El Heraldo’, while Shakira’s children live a sense of pride for ‘Acrostic’, the little ones would live “embarrassing moments” due to a reaction from their father.

Apparently, as reported by ‘Panorama’, it became known in the last few hours that Piqué “left his children in a bad light”.

ensures the medium that Piqué “behaved in a very arrogant way with his children’s teammates who came up to ask him for an autograph”.

Supposedly, Gerard Piqué would not have agreed to the request of his followers.

“Gerard Piqué shamed Shakira’s children”he titled his related note ‘Panorama’.

Shakira sings to her children

The song has generated intrigue among his followers. Photo: Instagram: @shakira

“You taught me that love is not a scam; And that when it’s real it doesn’t end; I tried not to let you see me cry; That you don’t see my fragility”sings Shakira in the song whose video was released this Monday.

“The only thing I want is your happiness and to be with you; A smile from you is my weakness; Loving you serves as anesthesia to pain; It makes me feel better; I’m here for whatever you need; You came to complete what I am”, intones the singer, in ‘Acrostic’.

