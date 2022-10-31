Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Piqué: Shakira’s mother, new revelation about the relationship, approach?

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in Sports
Pique and Shakira

Nidia Ripoll also spoke about her husband’s state of health.

Every day the family Shakira visits the hospital where his father is hospitalized, who at 91 is struggling to recover in Barcelona.

Nidia Ripollmother of the singer from Barranquilla, has been aware of the evolution of her husband and managed to reveal two new information.

Ripolli pointed out that William Mebarak She is still stable, that is the news she can give, but she was also questioned about her daughter’s situation.

Piqué, closer to the family

As it became known, the situation that the singer’s family is experiencing has brought Gerard Pique, the Barcelona footballer, from whom Shakira separated, an announcement that was made known last June.

Ripoll assured that Piqué has visited his ex-father-in-law, despite the circumstances that have arisen in recent months.

“We’re still family,” Ripoll said, who a few months ago, after knowing the separation of his daughter with the soccer player, pointed out that “logically” he would like the couple to reconcile.

Sports

