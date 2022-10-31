Piqué: Shakira’s mother, new revelation about the relationship, approach?

Every day the family Shakira visits the hospital where his father is hospitalized, who at 91 is struggling to recover in Barcelona.

Nidia Ripollmother of the singer from Barranquilla, has been aware of the evolution of her husband and managed to reveal two new information.

(Home runs of the League: the A, heart attack; the B, even… Analysis)

(Colombia, world champion! The women’s futsal team crowns the feat)

Ripolli pointed out that William Mebarak She is still stable, that is the news she can give, but she was also questioned about her daughter’s situation.

Piqué, closer to the family

As it became known, the situation that the singer’s family is experiencing has brought Gerard Pique, the Barcelona footballer, from whom Shakira separated, an announcement that was made known last June.

Ripoll assured that Piqué has visited his ex-father-in-law, despite the circumstances that have arisen in recent months.

“We’re still family,” Ripoll said, who a few months ago, after knowing the separation of his daughter with the soccer player, pointed out that “logically” he would like the couple to reconcile.

(The league home runs are ready: Santa Fe and Millonarios, in the same group)

(Last date of the League: Santa Fe, first; Millos, inside; Nacional, eliminated)

Sports