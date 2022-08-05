Gerard Piqué goes from problem to problem. His separation with the Colombian singer Shakira is now joined by his football moment, which is not the best in Barcelona.

Since last June, when the couple announced that they were breaking up, the great inconveniences of the footballer began, who does not have a clear future.

Piqué lives moments of anguish, not only personal, but with his career as a footballer, which has come to less.

Fifth defender?

Legal troubles, photos, videos with his friends at parties, new relationships, the legal fight for the custody of his children, Milan and Sasha, and the constant push and pull with his ex-partner because of his anger to live USA Now comes another chapter.

It has always been one of the referents of the Barcelona and the Spanish national team, but the defender has lost strength in the club.

At 35 years old, Piqué has been relegated to the background and everything indicates that ownership in the Catalan team is a matter of history.

Although he has won everything, because his personal problems have not allowed him to raise his head and in Spain there is talk that he is not untouchable in the club.

They say that it happened to be the fifth defense of the DT, Xavi, that there are more defenders ahead. The 35 years, the injuries, the scandals due to the separation have made a dent in his performance.

His rivals for the position

Last season he played 39 games, nor did he play more due to muscle injuries. He has only played 101 minutes this preseason, he is one of the players with the least time on the pitch.

In addition, they warn that he has strong competitors in his position as Jules Koundé, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Eric García.

It is added that Gerard Piqué received a request for low salary, which he has not responded to, but he only has 10 days to do so.

All of the above is the reason why the central defender does not have a good time, it is a bitter moment in his personal and professional life.

