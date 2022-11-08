you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The defender lost his temper and went against the commitment judge. Dialogue from film.
November 08, 2022, 04:54 PM
After his farewell at home, the weekend, Gerard Piqué He arrived at the Osasuna stadium on Tuesday with the intention of adding a few minutes in what is outlined, due to his statements, as his last game as a professional footballer.
However, with the passing of minutes, the illusion was carried away by reality.
The news, only one: Piqué, in his last game with Barcelona, was sent off. Despite being a substitute…
(You can read: Piqué, heartbroken: Clara Chía’s unexpected reaction during her harsh farewell).
‘Last game, last expulsion’
“But have you seen who you have expelled?” Piqué told Gil Manzano, the referee of the match between Osasuna and Barcelona, at the break in the game, after the expulsion of Pole Robert Lewandowski.
Then, the situation became heated between the claims.
When the match resumed, it became known that Piqué, a substitute in this match, had been sent off.
At the end of the first half Osasuna beat Barcelona 1-0 with a headed goal by David García.Piqué closed his career as a culé with an expulsion.
November 08, 2022, 04:54 PM
