Piqué: seer predicts that he will have a bad 2023, what awaits him

Gerard Piqué he retired from football and continues his career as the businessman that he is. He follows his normal life, next to his girlfriend, Clara Chia Martiand pending ‘Kings League’, the league that put together seven-a-side football.

pique and Shakira They announced their separation in June 2022, but since then they have been the center of the news in Spain.

At the beginning of December of that year, the couple announced that they had reached an agreement regarding the custody of their children, Sasha and Milan.

Bad year

Piqué awaits the arrival of his children to spend Reyes in his company, while his trip to Miami, United Stateswith the Colombian.

2023 is already starting and the whole world is waiting for what will happen. And it is clear that the life of Piqué and Shakira is still on the radar.

Now, it turns out that a seer warns that the former defender of the Spanish team will not have a good year.

“What I visualize for this Spanish footballer is that nothing good is going to happen to him. Karma is going to charge for the actions he has committed, ”said the renowned tarot reader Achkapacha.

And he added: “I see that there are things that will keep him linked to Shakira and by destiny she will still be linked to him, but I see success for the singer and he will have defeat.”

