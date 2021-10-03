Gérard Pique clung with Sergio Busquets in the middle of a match on Saturday night, he returns to this incident.

Gerard Pique opened up about his intense discussion with his teammate Sergio Busquets during FC Barcelona’s defeat against Atletico Madrid. Barca extended their poor streak of just one win in six games on Saturday night with another poor performance, this time in a 2-0 loss to La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. Ronald Koeman’s men were rarely threatening and conceded two goals with great ease.

Pique annoyed after this new setback

After the first, Barca star Gerard Pique was seen having a heated conversation with teammate Sergio Busquets. And after the game, he opened up to this discussion, questioning how easily Barca conceded the goal. “We didn’t start well. We looked and we were brave, and they scored two goals with very little, ”he told Movistar. ” We could have played three hours and not scored a goal, that’s what’s wrong, but there is nothing else to do but work, rest and come back stronger. The two actions for the goal are very similar, which is why I spoke with Busquets ”. The crisis is brewing at Barça and Ronald Koeman should not survive it.