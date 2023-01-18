Piqué returns to Shakira’s house after explosive song against him: video

Gerard Piqué does not leave the eye of the hurricane. The former Barcelona soccer player continues to be the protagonist of different headlines in the tabloids due to his separation from the singer from Barranquilla Shakira, who last week surprised the world with a song in which he left at the ready against the former Catalan defender.

While most of the media emphasize that Piqué and his new girlfriend, the young Clara Chía Martí, are in crisis over the lyrics of the new production by the Colombian artist, the man who was world champion in 2010 was seen arriving at the house from Shakira.

On the recording, a Piqué “visibly nervous”according to the Spanish press.

(Do not stop reading: Did Piqué take revenge on Shakira? They reveal the story behind the famous Twingo).

Piqué, ‘back home’

Photo: Twitch King’s League, Youtube Shakira

As can be seen in the video shared by ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press, Piqué went to the house he used to share with Shakira in the last few hours to pick up their children.

As seen in the aforementioned footage, the player he did not arrive in his Renault Twingo, as some expected him to. On the contrary, he arrived aboard his traditional truck.

What caught our attention was that Piqué, according to ‘CHANCE’, was “visibly nervous”. In fact, because of that discomfort would have accelerated several times so as not to be ‘prey’ to the ‘paparazzi’ who were waiting for their statements.

“Piqué was waiting for his children in the car with a serious and very thoughtful face while he made some phone calls without wanting to make any kind of statement,” reported the entertainment wing of Europa Press.

Although some expected a reunion with Shakira, this time it did not happen.

More news

SPORTS