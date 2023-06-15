Piqué returns the ‘hit’ to Shakira: unexpected decision about his children

Shakira and Gerard Piqué are back in the tense hours. The former Catalan player and the singer from Barranquilla seem to be experiencing a new complicated moment in the midst of their separation, which has already been a year old.

Shakira surprised on June 4 with her appearance in Barcelona. According to the agreement of his break with Piqué, the former player was going to travel to Miami to pick up his children, Sasha and Milan, on that date.

And despite the fact that the Catalan would have already had tickets bought and everything ready, Shakira decided to go to Barcelona herself. There, she left her children at home and took the opportunity to attend major events, such as the Spanish GP in Formula 1.

Now, when the date of return of the minors to the arms of their mother approaches, it was learned that Piqué will return the ‘surprise’.

Piqué returns the ‘hit’ to Shakira

The singer Shakira and the former player Gerard Piqué. Photo: Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, AFP – EFE

According to the journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vásquez, popularly known as the ‘Mamarazzis’, Gerard Piqué surprisingly decided to travel to Miami.

The former player plans to return the ‘blow’ to Shakira and be himself the one who is going to leave the children at home.

This, after some media ensured that the Catalan was very upset by the sudden appearance of Shakira in Barcelona.

The trip would be this coming June 19.

In the last days, the player took the minors to his old school in Barcelona so that they could visit their old friends. For the rest, he has not been seen with them in another space.

