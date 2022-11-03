The defender Gerard Piqué, a 35-year-old FC Barcelona player and champion with Spain in the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship, He announced this Thursday by surprise his retirement as a footballer.

(In context: Piqué retires from Barcelona and professional football after separating from Shakira).

“Now that the dreams of that boy have come true, I want to tell you that it is time to close this circle. I have always said that after Barça there would be no other team and that is how it will be. This Saturday (against Almería) will be my last game in the Camp Nou”announced in a video of about two minutes on their social networks.

After that announcement, Shakira fans ‘celebrate’ her departure with creative memes.

“The Monotony Effect”, “Shakira Won” Y “Everything to not wear the shirt with the name of Shakira”the most popular comments.

(Keep reading: Piqué, Shakira and Clara Chía, together for the first time: the costume that is trending).

‘The Monotony Effect’

Photo: Alexander Garcia. Eph

In the video he shows images of him as a child wearing the Barça shirt or asking for autographs from the stars of that time. “I will become one more culé (Barça fan), I will cheer on the team and transmit my love for Barça to my children and my family. You already know me, sooner or later I will return,” he said, which could be understood as a return future to the team as a coach or manager.

Piqué arrived at Barça when he was 10 years old, but between 2004 and 2008 he moved to Manchester United -which in 2006-2007 loaned him to Real Zaragoza-. With the English team he won the Champions League in 2008, before returning to the club he loves. with Barcelona,

Piqué has won eight Spanish League titles, seven Copa del Reys and, above all, three European Champions Leagues and three Club World Cups. With the Spanish team he was international between 2009 and 2018, being part of the champion squads of the World Cup in South Africa-2010 and the European Championship in Poland / Ukraine-2012.

Piqué has not only occupied pages in the sports press in recent years, but also in society information for his relationship with the Colombian singer Shakira. The recently separated couple had two children. He is also known for his role as a businessman. With the sports rights company Kosmos he was mainly in charge of the reform of the Davis Cup of tennis, to which he gave a new format.

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE