you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Gerard Pique
Alejandro Garcia. Eph
Gerard Piqué
After months of being the target of attacks, the Spanish player broke his silence.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 03, 2022, 01:04 PM
Gerard Piqué has not had a good time in recent months. The Spanish player has been the target of criticism from the sports media for his performance with Barcelona. In addition, the pink press has filled him with so many rumors that there is not a day when there is no news about his figure, after the separation from Shakira.
Now, after remaining silent in the face of all the accusations, Piqué broke his silence. And he announced a decision that very few expected.
Pique leaves Barcelona
“Culés, I’m Gerard. Many people have been talking about me for weeks and months. Until now I haven’t said anything. But now I’ll be the one to talk to them about me,” says Piqué in a video announcing that the weekend’s game , between Barcelona and Almería, will be his last game with the culé shirt.
“Like many of you, I’ve always been a Barcelona fan. I’m from a very football-loving family and very culé. When I was little I didn’t want to be a footballer, I wanted to be a Barcelona player. Lately, I’ve thought a lot about that boy, what he would have thought Gerard as a child,” he adds.
“Twenty-five years ago I arrived at Barcelona. I left and came back. Football has given me everything. Barcelona has given me everything.”
Is it completely withdrawn?
“This Saturday will be my last game at the Camp Nou. I’ll become one more culé, I’ll cheer on the team”.
“I want to tell you that it is time to close the cycle. I have always said that after Barcelona there is no other team and that is how it will be”, he commented.
Although the message has been understood as a professional retirement, the player is part of Spain’s World Cup pre-list for the Qatar World Cup.
It remains to be seen what happens.
More sports news
SPORTS
November 03, 2022, 01:04 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piqué #retires #Barcelona #professional #football #separating #Shakira
Leave a Reply