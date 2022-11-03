Gerard Piqué has not had a good time in recent months. The Spanish player has been the target of criticism from the sports media for his performance with Barcelona. In addition, the pink press has filled him with so many rumors that there is not a day when there is no news about his figure, after the separation from Shakira.

Now, after remaining silent in the face of all the accusations, Piqué broke his silence. And he announced a decision that very few expected.

Pique leaves Barcelona

Gerard Hammered, in the bank of the Barcelona. Photo: Alexander Garcia. Eph

“Culés, I’m Gerard. Many people have been talking about me for weeks and months. Until now I haven’t said anything. But now I’ll be the one to talk to them about me,” says Piqué in a video announcing that the weekend’s game , between Barcelona and Almería, will be his last game with the culé shirt.

“Like many of you, I’ve always been a Barcelona fan. I’m from a very football-loving family and very culé. When I was little I didn’t want to be a footballer, I wanted to be a Barcelona player. Lately, I’ve thought a lot about that boy, what he would have thought Gerard as a child,” he adds.

“Twenty-five years ago I arrived at Barcelona. I left and came back. Football has given me everything. Barcelona has given me everything.”

Is it completely withdrawn?

“This Saturday will be my last game at the Camp Nou. I’ll become one more culé, I’ll cheer on the team”.

“I want to tell you that it is time to close the cycle. I have always said that after Barcelona there is no other team and that is how it will be”, he commented.

Although the message has been understood as a professional retirement, the player is part of Spain’s World Cup pre-list for the Qatar World Cup.

It remains to be seen what happens.

More sports news

SPORTS