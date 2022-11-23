Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Piqué responds, with a kiss and a hug, to those who say that their son does not love him

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2022
in Sports
0


Gerard Piqué announces his retirement by surpriseBarcelona defender Gerard Piqué announced his retirement as a footballer on Thursday.

Some media reported how the minor “fled” from his arms. Now the Catalan answers them.

Gerard Piqué continues to be the protagonist of various entertainment portals due to his intricate private life.

After announcing his separation from Shakira from Barranquilla, each movement of the former player is analyzed in detail by the tabloids.

Precisely, in days gone by, a video with his son Sasha, in which he ran out of his arms, was the subject of all kinds of headlines that sought to leave him in a bad light.

“Pique’s son escapes from his arms”, “He doesn’t want it”, were some of the comments to the reports of what happened.

(You can read: Piqué and Shakira, ‘the last goodbye’: they reveal details of their dramatic farewell).

Now, with a new appearance in public, the defender responds to all his critics.

Pique’s response

The former couple reached an agreement on the custody of Sasha and Milan.

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerardpique – @shakira

In some photographs published by the ‘Daily Mail’ newspaper, Piqué can be seen sharing with his son in the Andorra stands, a team in which the former Catalan player has a stake.

In one of the images, it is perceived how they carry out a heartfelt hug, with a kiss included.

A ‘nice way’ to get rid of the criticism he received earlier.

SPORTS

