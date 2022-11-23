Piqué responds, with a kiss and a hug, to those who say that their son does not love him

Gerard Piqué continues to be the protagonist of various entertainment portals due to his intricate private life.

After announcing his separation from Shakira from Barranquilla, each movement of the former player is analyzed in detail by the tabloids.

Precisely, in days gone by, a video with his son Sasha, in which he ran out of his arms, was the subject of all kinds of headlines that sought to leave him in a bad light.

“Pique’s son escapes from his arms”, “He doesn’t want it”, were some of the comments to the reports of what happened.

Sasha arrived with pique’s mother and aunt and just as she arrived, she went looking for her mother 😂😂😂😂😂 the pk narcissist will not stand that the child does not prefer him and that is why the treatment he gives him. It’s beautiful to see the love that Sasha has for Shakira ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/C4RzQzZzri —Idek (@LovelyYou42) November 19, 2022

Now, with a new appearance in public, the defender responds to all his critics.

Pique’s response

The former couple reached an agreement on the custody of Sasha and Milan. Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique – @shakira

In some photographs published by the ‘Daily Mail’ newspaper, Piqué can be seen sharing with his son in the Andorra stands, a team in which the former Catalan player has a stake.

In one of the images, it is perceived how they carry out a heartfelt hug, with a kiss included.

A ‘nice way’ to get rid of the criticism he received earlier.

SPORTS

