Saturday, January 21, 2023
Piqué responds to those who said he left Barcelona for Shakira

January 20, 2023
Pique, Laporta and Shakira

Pique, Laporta and Shakira.

Photo:

Screenshot Twitch Kings League

Pique, Laporta and Shakira.

The Catalan returns home, avoiding criticism from the singer’s ‘fans’. And he plays again.

Gerard Piqué is still unstoppable. The former Barcelona soccer player has not stopped hoarding the spotlight for his business moves, after he was criticized for the latest musical release by his ex-partner, Shakira.

To the image that he left in Paris last Thursday, being the protagonist of a new approach of the NBA in Europe, he added in the last hours of this Friday a bump that drives his King’s League, that tournament that mixes traditional football with emotion digital.

The blow nothing more and nothing less is that the league final will be at the Camp Nou. And Piqué will be able to play in his own tournament.

pique returns home

The Catalan defender said goodbye to the Barcelona fans in his last game at the Camp Nou.

Gerard Piqué announced together with the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, in full transmission on Twitch, thate the four-team final of the King’s League will be at Spotify Stadium today.

In fact, Piqué announced that there will be a card for him to play with one of the participating teams this weekend.

Both news have been seen on social networks as a response to those who said that Piqué was leaving Barcelona due to the pressure generated by his separation from Shakira, since the Catalan was whistled even by his own audience. Of course, and also because with the Spotify and Barcelona agreement, it was believed that the culé team shirt would at some point have the Shakira logo. However, that was never confirmed.

The truth is that Piqué is back at home.

