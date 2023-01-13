Piqué could not remain silent. It was obvious. The former FC Barcelona soccer player took advantage of his presence in the King’s League -the tournament with which he intends to revolutionize football- to give his first response to the musical revenge carried out by Shakira in the last 48 hours. Piqué, who is trying to focus on his great project, in the midst of the storm that his ex-wife generated this Thursday, entered the program stomping. “You changed a Rolex for a Casio,” said the Colombian singer in one of the verses of the song.

Piqué, neither short nor lazy, sat down, greeted, and the first thing he did was announce that Casio had reached an agreement with the competition to become its sponsor. “This watch is for life,” said the ex-Blaugrana central defender with a broad smile as he proudly showed off the watch he received. Also, and to the disbelief of those present, among those who were like Ibai Llanos, he delivered a watch from the Japanese brand to all the presidents of the league who were with him.

The news was received with surprise and irony by the presidents, unleashing laughter even among them. Some, like the aforementioned Ibai Llanos, did not know where to go. Precisely, the first of the gifts was for the famous ‘streamer’, who wondered if he was “joking”. Piqué handed out watches naturally, assuring that “this watch is for life” and that he did not understand the commotion because “he is a sponsor like any other”. A master move by the firm, it must be said.

The hesitations continued for several minutes between the different presidents of the program, with Ibai playing “crazy” and asking “what happened, I just didn’t find out.” It was Kun Agüero -a unique character of his kind- who finally dared to break the ice: “Is it because of Shakira’s song?” He affirmed. “Oh, but Shakira’s song goes by Piqué?”, ​​the Biscayan ‘streamer’ replied with ironic laughs. This is how the controversy was settled, and the morbid Gerard Piqué, making it clear that he has found out -and it seems that very well- of the lyrics that his ex-partner and mother of his two children has dedicated to him together with the Argentine producer. Who knows if the next gift will be a Renault Twingo.

Meanwhile, Shakira’s song with Bizarrap Music Sessions #53 continues to trend almost two days after its publication. She breaks records with 74 million views on YouTube and is -as she could not be otherwise- the one who leads the list of the most listened to on Spotify in our country. In addition, the song has become the most listened to song in Spanish in 24 hours in the history of the music streaming platform, surpassing ‘Merry Christmas’, by José Feliciano.