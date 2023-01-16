Monday, January 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Piqué responds for his last dart against Shakira: “We have arrived in the Twingo”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Piqué talks about his arrival at Twingo

Piqué talks about his arrival at Twingo.

Photo:

Screenshots King’s League

Piqué talks about his arrival at Twingo.

The former soccer player was questioned about his last play. And his reaction was just as striking to the fact.

Gerard Piqué He responded this Sunday with a new gesture to the attacks that his ex-partner, the singer from Barranquilla Shakira, directed at him in his latest song, published last Wednesday.

See also  Wimbledon: Nadal retires, no semifinal. Kyrgios in the final

After wearing a Casio watch on Friday, this Sunday he appeared driving a Renault Twingo as a reaction to the verse of the song in which the artist accuses him, for changing partners, of having replaced a Rolex with a Casio and a Ferrari car with a model from the French brand, that is, with much less valuable objects.

Minutes after his last gesture, in the transmission of the King’s League, the ‘amateur’ soccer league that Piqué presides over and which he arrived at Twingo, he was consulted about his play.

His smile when talking about what happened: the ratification of its mission.

(You can read: Did Piqué take revenge on Shakira? They reveal the story behind the famous Twingo).

Piqué answers for his Twingo

Gerard Piqué, arriving in Twingo.

Photo:

Screenshots @KingsLeague

“Have you arrived with the car?”they ask Piqué in the ‘streaming’ of the event.

“Yes”, he answers smiling, while waving his hands.

“With your car?” Asks the ‘host’.

“Eh… well, with the Twingo”, comments Piqué.

“Really?” asks the interviewer.

“We have arrived in the Twingo today”concludes a more than proud Gerard Piqué.

See also  Piqué 'is past': see Shakira's emotional reappearance leaving a hospital

“Ye…”, the interlocutor barely points out.

(Also: Campaign for Twingo goes against Shakira, after Piqué: ‘It is clearly understood’).

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Piqué #responds #dart #Shakira #arrived #Twingo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sports schedule for Monday, January 16

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result