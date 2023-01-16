Piqué responds for his last dart against Shakira: “We have arrived in the Twingo”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Piqué talks about his arrival at Twingo.
Piqué talks about his arrival at Twingo.
The former soccer player was questioned about his last play. And his reaction was just as striking to the fact.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 15, 2023, 09:54 PM
Gerard Piqué He responded this Sunday with a new gesture to the attacks that his ex-partner, the singer from Barranquilla Shakira, directed at him in his latest song, published last Wednesday.
After wearing a Casio watch on Friday, this Sunday he appeared driving a Renault Twingo as a reaction to the verse of the song in which the artist accuses him, for changing partners, of having replaced a Rolex with a Casio and a Ferrari car with a model from the French brand, that is, with much less valuable objects.
Minutes after his last gesture, in the transmission of the King’s League, the ‘amateur’ soccer league that Piqué presides over and which he arrived at Twingo, he was consulted about his play.
His smile when talking about what happened: the ratification of its mission.
(You can read: Did Piqué take revenge on Shakira? They reveal the story behind the famous Twingo).
Piqué answers for his Twingo
“Have you arrived with the car?”they ask Piqué in the ‘streaming’ of the event.
“Yes”, he answers smiling, while waving his hands.
“With your car?” Asks the ‘host’.
“Eh… well, with the Twingo”, comments Piqué.
“Really?” asks the interviewer.
“We have arrived in the Twingo today”concludes a more than proud Gerard Piqué.
“Ye…”, the interlocutor barely points out.
(Also: Campaign for Twingo goes against Shakira, after Piqué: ‘It is clearly understood’).
SPORTS
January 15, 2023, 09:54 PM
