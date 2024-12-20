The former FC Barcelona footballer, Gerard Piqué, was one of the guests this Thursday on the program The Revolt, in which he defended David Broncano’s contract with TVE, he talked about the Kings League and he did not forget Luís Figo.

Figo signed for Real Madrid in the year 2000 after having been the star of FC Barcelona. A signing that occurred thanks to Florentino Pérez who had just won the elections to preside over the white team and which was one of the most controversial in the history of sport. The former Real Madrid player was on Broncano’s program a few days ago and therefore, the presenter took the opportunity this Thursday to ask Piqué what his relationship is with Figo after what happened.

“Being a person whom you have sentenced,” says the presenter. “Like a culé, yes. Then, I met him recently in Abu Dhabi and talking to him well, normal relationship,” explains the former Barcelona player.

“What he did was very hard. I was 13 or 14 years old, I lived it with more intensity and he was the idol of a generation. He won the Ballon d’Or that year, he said he was staying, and the following week appeared with the Madrid shirt,” explains Piqué.

After that, Broncano proposes to the former soccer player that they both coincide in ‘La Revuelta’: “I am delighted, and I tell him to his face all the damage he has done to us. There is no problem. He will never admit it, but the damage that has been done will be remembered for a lifetime. I sit here with him and we talk in Portuguese if necessary. Not without any problems.”

Finally, Gerard Piqué dared to send a dart to the audience of the program in response to the shouts in favor of Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid. “I thought this was a left-wing show,” he joked.