The echoes of the recent presentation of the Colombian continue Shakira with Bizarrap on ‘The Tonight Show’ talk show who has been a social media sensation.

After the furore caused by the ‘Music Sessions #53’ of Shakira and Bizarrap, which already has almost 410 million views on YouTube, this presentation on the program of the famous conductor Jimmy Fallon It has been a success.

Message for Piqué

The latest collaboration between Bizarrap and Shakira has crossed all borders. and the ex-footballer Gerard Piqué receives all kinds of ridicule, attacks and comments.

the artist adeleBritish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, was not far behind and left a comment for Piqué that has gone viral.

It was a young woman who asked Adele at one of her concerts in Las Vegas if she had heard about the Colombian and the opinion she had of the Barranquillera. The British response was a bomb.

The ENews! spread the answer through a video.

“I saw her performance last night on Jimmy Fallon… oh her ex-husband is in trouble!Adele said between laughs.

For the first time that the Barranquillera and the Argentinean performed live, exceeding the expectations of those who not only wanted to hear them perform said song live, but also by those who wanted to know a little more about the lives of the artists.

The singer said that “this all felt like a dream” and that she was very happy because her songs were a way of catharsis.

“I had a very hard year after our separation and writing this song was very important to me. It was a healthy way to channel my emotions,” he explained.

On the other hand, he also spoke of female empowerment and how the song had become a “hymn for many women”.

