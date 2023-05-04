Gerard Piqué wants to spend most of his time with his children Sasha and Milan in the United States, but he has not been able to and he has not been calm either.

Rumors of the problems that Shakira, her ex-partner, would have caused her, swarm, but nobody has the truth, nobody has hit the mark and neither party has clarified.

(James Rodríguez, ‘the story ended’: hard decision complicates the future of ’10’)(Piqué and Clara Chía ‘won’: unexpected effect of the visit to Shakira’s children)

Hard decision

Piqué has been in Miami He has taken them out for a walk with them, he has enjoyed the time stated in the contract signed since December of last year.

Meanwhile, Shakira He has given himself an air to continue working on his jobs in the future, but he has not neglected his children, he has been in the game.

People close to the Barranquillera have said that she is happy and calm, especially when it became known that Sasha and Milan do not want to spend time with Clara Chia Marti, his father’s girlfriend.

According to the paparazzi Jordi Martin, who has been very aware of everything related to the Colombian and the Spanish, and they informed their father of the decision they made.

“We don’t want to be with her, they informed Piqué, who received a ‘low blow’, but accepted.

And he added: “A condition that the minors would have put on Piqué is that when he visits them in Miami it is without the girlfriend. The children don’t even want to see Clara, they have told her father that they don’t want to meet her. “Please, the ten days that you come to Miami we don’t want to be with her,” said the journalist.

“I think the children are devoted to their mother, they have seen that she has had a very bad time,” Martin stated. (An awkward moment by Gerard Piqué with Clara Chía in Abu Dhabi)

Sports