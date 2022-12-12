Piqué reappears: accurate response to the rumors of his separation from Clara Chía

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Faced with the accusations and comments from Shakira’s ‘fans’, the Catalan decided to ‘show his face’.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 12, 2022, 07:00 A.M.
Gerard Piqué It continues to be news in Spain despite having been out of the grass for several weeks, after making his retirement from football official.
The former defender of Barcelona fills dozens of headlines in the European entertainment press on account of his personal life, since since he separated from Shakira the interest of the ‘paparazzi’ has grown even more.
In the last few hours, most of the pink articles talked about his supposed separation from the young Clara Chía Martí, with whom he has relaunched his love life after separating from the singer from Barranquilla.
Now, with those background pages, Pique reappeared. And he did it to clear all those authoritative posts.
(You can read: Piqué: the ‘queen test’ with Clara Chía in her house, while she lived with Shakira).
‘More united than ever’
After the separation rumors went viral, Piqué was seen with his partner traveling through Europe.
The images show the harmony and complicity that distinguishes their relationship.
In fact, the couple’s followers have spared no effort to see Piqué’s ideal response to the press versions in these photos.
So Piqué reappeared and settled the rumors.
Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué, going on a romantic trip to a well-known European capital 📷💑💖
(Thursday, December 8, 2022, Barcelona Airport) 😘 pic.twitter.com/42FlUjfxaJ
— ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard ♥ClaGer♥ (@ClaGerFans) December 9, 2022
SPORTS
More news
December 12, 2022, 07:00 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piqué #reappears #accurate #response #rumors #separation #Clara #Chía
Leave a Reply