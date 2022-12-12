Monday, December 12, 2022
Piqué reappears: accurate response to the rumors of his separation from Clara Chía

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in Sports
Gerard Piqué announces his retirement by surpriseBarcelona defender Gerard Piqué announced his retirement as a footballer on Thursday.

Faced with the accusations and comments from Shakira’s ‘fans’, the Catalan decided to ‘show his face’.

Gerard Piqué It continues to be news in Spain despite having been out of the grass for several weeks, after making his retirement from football official.

See also  Shakira reappears with an emotional message to her father: "Hero of my life"

The former defender of Barcelona fills dozens of headlines in the European entertainment press on account of his personal life, since since he separated from Shakira the interest of the ‘paparazzi’ has grown even more.

In the last few hours, most of the pink articles talked about his supposed separation from the young Clara Chía Martí, with whom he has relaunched his love life after separating from the singer from Barranquilla.

Now, with those background pages, Pique reappeared. And he did it to clear all those authoritative posts.

(You can read: Piqué: the ‘queen test’ with Clara Chía in her house, while she lived with Shakira).

‘More united than ever’

After the separation rumors went viral, Piqué was seen with his partner traveling through Europe.

The images show the harmony and complicity that distinguishes their relationship.

In fact, the couple’s followers have spared no effort to see Piqué’s ideal response to the press versions in these photos.

So Piqué reappeared and settled the rumors.

SPORTS

See also  Dest: "I can also play as an offensive winger. Pioli's game helps me"

