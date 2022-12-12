Piqué reappears: accurate response to the rumors of his separation from Clara Chía

Gerard Piqué It continues to be news in Spain despite having been out of the grass for several weeks, after making his retirement from football official.

The former defender of Barcelona fills dozens of headlines in the European entertainment press on account of his personal life, since since he separated from Shakira the interest of the ‘paparazzi’ has grown even more.

In the last few hours, most of the pink articles talked about his supposed separation from the young Clara Chía Martí, with whom he has relaunched his love life after separating from the singer from Barranquilla.

Now, with those background pages, Pique reappeared. And he did it to clear all those authoritative posts.

‘More united than ever’

After the separation rumors went viral, Piqué was seen with his partner traveling through Europe.

The images show the harmony and complicity that distinguishes their relationship.

In fact, the couple’s followers have spared no effort to see Piqué’s ideal response to the press versions in these photos.

So Piqué reappeared and settled the rumors.

Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué, going on a romantic trip to a well-known European capital 📷💑💖 (Thursday, December 8, 2022, Barcelona Airport) 😘 pic.twitter.com/42FlUjfxaJ — ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard ♥ClaGer♥ (@ClaGerFans) December 9, 2022

