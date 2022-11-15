Gerard Piqué retired from football, he did not appear on the list of Spain for the Qatar World Cup and on top of that follow the news about their separation from Shakira and the new relationship with Clara Chia Marti.

The former defender of Barcelona and the Colombian singer agreed to custody of their children, sasha and milanand they put the mansion they have in Barcelona up for sale.

(Neymar and his follies: he mastered a ball thrown from a drone!)

(Shakira, furious with Piqué, because of Clara Chía Marti, video)

Now, Jordi Martín, one of the journalists who has followed him and Shakira’s trail, has said that Piqué was going to file a lawsuit, but in the end he did not.

new revelations

“I was planning to file a criminal complaint, what happens is that there were people, Barcelona players, friends of mine, a specific player who is a friend of both of us”, who told him: “You are a public figure. The photographs are taken on public roads, this boy never invades private property and you are going to have to lose, “said the paparazzi.

Martín pointed out that Kosmos, Piqué’s company, has many problems and that the moment is difficult.

“He is having a terrible time in Kosmos”, he says, and assures that the reason is the “failure” he has had with the Davis cup.

On the other hand, the journalist pointed out that “he is involved in a matter of the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office.”

(This was the drama of Carolina, the skater who underwent euthanasia)

(The lapse of a Millonarios fan singing a goal: she was on the wrong channel!)

Sports