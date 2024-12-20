‘The Revolt’ He said goodbye this Thursday of the year, after RTVE announced the cancellation of the special program scheduled for Christmas Day out of “respect for Raphael.” For the occasion, David Broncano had his partner, Silvia Alonso, Amaia and Gerard Piqué as guests.

The former soccer player went to the television space, where he chatted in a relaxed manner with the presenter about different topics, among them, the ‘La Revuelta’ competition with Pablo Motos’ program. “Why is ‘El Homiguero’ right-wing and you are left-wing?” asked Piqué.

“I don’t think it’s like that,” Broncano responded, to which Piqué recalled the visit of Luis Figo who, he noted, “is a declared…”, without finishing off the adjective. «I didn’t know it and then I saw things, that he is super right-wing and conservative“But we have zero problems with that,” said the presenter.

«In fact, I think the problem is that things are becoming more and more fragmented and I think that People from the right and the left can understand each other perfectly. “as has always been done and nothing happens,” Broncano continued, an opinion with which Piqué agreed.









Then, the presenter gave his opinion on why ‘La Revuelta’ is considered a left-wing program. «’La Resistencia’ when it started had an audience that came from when I did ‘Modern life’ in La Ser, “We talked more about politics and there were more people on the left,” he said.

Gerard Piqué and David Broncano



However, when ‘La Revuelta’ managed to reach a large audience, Broncano noted that “represented Spanish society“There were people from the right and the left.”

In relation to the competition with ‘El Hormiguero’, the presenter considered that “the fact that they said so much last year that Pedro Sánchez put us here, which was not true, contributed to polarization.” «I am never looking for thatquite the opposite,” concluded the communicator.

Piqué’s opinion on Broncano’s contract with RTVE

The president of the King’s League then opened a new topic for debate. After making it clear that he would not answer the program’s traditional question about money, he criticized that in Spain “we are not prepared to talk about a lot of money because when someone has a lot of money they are criticized.

The former Catalan footballer congratulated Broncano on the contract with RTVE. “You deserve it,” he pointed out, and he was emphatic with his opinion about it: “I think you are very cheap…». “We are talking about 28 million in two years of the program’s total budget, I think you are very cheap and they try to attack you for this,” Piqué explained.

Brocano admitted that ‘La Revuelta’ has a good budget, but he reiterated that “It is not out of the market by any means”.

According to Piqué, ‘La Revuelta’ is considered to be a left-wing program because “right now the socialists are in the Government.” «Do you think the Government has influenced?», Broncano asked the former soccer player. “Televisión Española is a public television, so people connect very easily,” he responded.

Broncano then revealed that he had received offers from the public channel when the right was in power: “They have been doing me Spanish Television proposals to come here for many yearsnot always when the President of the Government was there, also before…».

Piqué wanted to vindicate the value of ‘La Revuelta’ and that the agreement reached by the program with RTVE was very low compared to other football programs. The former soccer player then pointed out that the public channel had acquired the rights to the final of the Champions for 2.5 million.

«You put almost the same people for a year, 160 programs, and they try to attack you for that, but people don’t do the numbers, they keep the headline. “You have to explain to them that sometimes things are not what they seem,” he said. «They have attacked you a lot for this and I wanted to come to claim that you have sold yourselves very cheap, so you know», he concluded.