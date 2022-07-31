Very critical is the news of the Catalan soccer player Gerard Piqué, who not only faces the process of separation from the Colombian Shakirabut lives tense moments in the Barcelona squad.

The novel between Piqué and Shakira, couple problems, infidelities and the dispute over their children, Milan and Sasha, continues. This after the couple announced several weeks ago that they had started their separation process after more than a decade of relationship.

According to media reports that quote close friends of the soccer player, both celebrities would already have an agreement in principle to separate. However, a message that the soccer player would have written to the Colombian through WhatsApp would be proof that they have their relationship on good terms.

sports problems

Gerard Pique, captain of Barcelona. Photo: Alexander Garcia. Eph

However, Piqué’s sporting situation is another drama that he must face. The footballer sees his chances of being a starter in the season with Barcelona increasingly diminished to the point that his future is uncertain.

According to the Catalan media Sport, DT Xavi would have already told Piqué that with the hiring of Jules Koundé from Sevilla, the central will see little chance of having minutes with the first team. “And that the best solution was for him to find a way out.”

In addition, due to the large number of players in that position, it is likely that at times he may not even be part of the substitutes.

At the moment, Piqué is the fifth center-back in the squad, behind Koundé, Araujo, Christensen, and Eric Garcia.

Even this Saturday it was striking that the footballer did not even go out to warm up with the team in the preseason game against New York Red Bull. Recently, the player received whistleblowers in the stadium for his situation with Shakira.

The central defender finally had a performance in the second half this Saturday, when he came on to replace Andreas Christensen.



