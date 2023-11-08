Gerard Piqué, former Barcelona footballer and now businessman, stopped by the RAC1 microphones this Wednesday to review the current situation of the Barça club as well as the latest projects carried out by the Catalan such as the expansion of the Kings League. The 36-year-old former Barça defender acknowledges that “Nerves and criticism when Barça does not play well in a couple of games are our daily bread at this club, but we are fine now, it is our demand.”

The 36-year-old former Barça defender explains that “we already know that at Barça we need to win and play well, but when a couple of games arrive in which the feelings are not good, the nerves and criticism begin, it is our daily bread In this club, it is the level of demand that is already good for us, but those who are there already know it and there is no other choice but to play better. “In Madrid they would be delighted with Anoeta’s 0-1 in the 92nd minute, but here it doesn’t seem good to us because of the game and that is an extra pressure for the coach and the players.” Piqué points out that “the mix of young and veteran players is positive and it has already worked for us, but we have to be patient”, and considers that “there is no one better than Xavi to give it a try and play well again”, despite the criticism after the defeat in the Champions League (1-0) against Shakhtar.

The former soccer player values ​​Barça’s defense in the ‘Negreira case’ and criticizes that “it is scary that someone says that we won because of the referees. We won most of the games by a landslide. “The narrative is being turned.” It is not surprising that in the interview the player, who does not usually hold back when speaking, left some words for Real Madrid, eternal rival of the culé club. «It’s more of the same, the same as always, with little they get through the games and they will compete for everything in the end. It is a team that does not transmit, but will be there and will reach the decisive moment of the Champions League. They have won more than anyone else in Europe, but our way of being and thinking means that when we win it is remembered forever. In Europe they remember Pep’s Barça as the best team in recent history. Madrid’s last Champions League was a miracle and no one remembers it, they were not superior in any tie, and for them it was just one more.

The now businessman, in charge of the famous Kings League among other projects, also talks about his idea of ​​running for president of Barça: «I don’t rule it out, but I don’t have it in my projects now. It is very hard, sacrificial and you expose yourself. If you put it on a scale you always end up losing. I would only do it if doing so could help the club. Now I want to be in the Kings League. Regarding the new and agile competition, the athlete said that his intention is to expand and launch leagues in several countries, and then cross them and make a kind of Champions or World Cup. «Young people need content. The clubs control the players, and they should open doors and windows, let people talk. They are afraid that they will make a mistake. We have fire every now and then. Twitch is a platform where you see talk about a president of one team, with a coach from another and a player from another, also different one. And that doesn’t speak in football. It is as if, for example, Florentino, Pedri and Ancelotti were speaking… ».