After Barcelona’s 0-1 victory against Real Madrid in the Las Vegas classic (USA), Jordi Alba highlighted that in the clashes between the blaugrana and the whites it is always important to win, even if it is in a friendly and there are not three points or a title in between.

“I have seen a lot of people from Barça (in Las Vegas). Whenever we come to the United States we notice the affection of all the people and today was a classic, which was a friendly but it is always a classic (…). The classics They are not friendly at all and in the end it is important to keep winning”, he indicated in the press conference after the match.

Then, in his speech, Alba referred to the theme that marked the atmosphere of the engagement: the whistles and shouts of “Shakira!” against her partner and friend, Gerard Piqué.

Alba was accurate: “I don’t think they will take away his sleep.”

(Be sure to read: Rigoberto Urán, more thoughtful than ever: this would be his retirement date).

‘We already know him… he is admirable’

Jordi Alba, side of Barcelona.

The meeting between Barcelona and Madrid marked the debut of the Polish Robert Lewandowski with Barcelona. Alba assured that it is “a pride” for them to have a player of his “quality” in the locker room.

“He has won a lot of things, practically everything. In the end, he is a player who is going to give us a lot, who spent many years at Bayern and made Bayern much bigger than it already was,” he said.

“It is true that we have reinforced ourselves very well and that there is still a market so that some more can come. I think there is a lot of competition and that people are excited“, he added.

In this sense, Alba said that the competition, also in his position, is to the benefit of the whole. “If another left-back player comes, it’s perfect for me. The competition is good. Balde is also a clear competition,” he said about the youth squad who had minutes in the second half tonight.



“You don’t have to relax because nowadays any player can whistle you in the face and take your place away. That’s clear to me”he pointed.

(Also: Miguel Borja, unleashed: see his tremendous first goal with River Plate).

Lastly, Alba spoke about the boos and whistles that Gerard Piqué received when he touched the ball during the match. “Well, I don’t know what those whistles are due to. Yes, it is true that we have heard it, but I don’t think he cares too much either, either…“, ironically with a smile.

“We already know him. It is to be admired, zero pressure that he has when it comes to playing. He believes that it motivates him much more to be whistled than to be applauded. He has been seeing these whistles or boos for a long time, but, I repeat, I don’t think that they take away your sleep”hill.

Barcelona plays again this Tuesday, a new friendly, against Juventus, from Italy.

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE