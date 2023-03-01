Gerard Piqué definitely does not rest. The former Barcelona player, who spends his days concentrating on the massification of the King’s League – his latest project – continues to be in the news due to his intricate separation from Shakira from Barranquilla.

The former Catalan defender, world champion in 2010, appears every day in the tabloids for what he does or does not do.

One of the latest controversies that have surrounded him has to do with the alleged expulsion from a restaurant in Barcelona. According to what was said, the owner would have thrown Clara Chía, his new girlfriend, and him out of the place. This, because the owner would be a ‘fan’ of Shakira.

However, in the last few hours it became known an unexpected twist that would account for the reality of the ‘pitch’.

The reality of the ‘pitch’

Until then, thanks to a video from a ‘tiktoker’, it was said that the couple would have gone out on one of their visits that have become public, to a restaurant for dinner, but they got a surprise.

The place, according to alleged witnesses, belonged to a follower of the Colombian Shakira, who, upon seeing the fashionable couple in his establishment, would not have allowed them to stay and would have taken them out of there.

Now, in this regard, the program ‘Fiesta’, from ‘Telecinco’, has been emphatic: “it is a farce”.

“By analyzing the images that went viral, we have discovered that it is a hoax. Looking closely at the video, it can be seen that both Piqué and Clara are wearing the same clothes as the day they went together to watch the FC Andorra match”, was heard in the recent broadcast of the programme.

“The images have absolutely nothing to do with what the ‘tiktoker’ claimed, the alleged expulsion of Piqué and Chía from a restaurant has remained a simple hoax, that has run like foam”, was added.

