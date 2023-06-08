In a broadcast on “Twitch”, Pique mocked a lot about the “sacrifices” made by club legends, like him and Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Pique said on the live broadcast: “It makes me laugh now because we (Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba) have all left the club this season, and the team is still facing this financial fair play problem. Who else should leave?”

He added, “In theory, we were the cause (financial problems) because of our high salaries. We are all gone. We are no longer there … and they still cannot sign Messi.”

It is noteworthy that Barcelona tried hard to achieve the deal to contract with Messi without spending in a way that would put them into financial accountability from the Spanish League, and the fans expected that the retirement of the club legends would allow the contract with Messi.

But Messi surprised everyone and decided to move to Inter Miami, on Wednesday, which caused anger and frustration among Barcelona fans.