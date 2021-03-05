Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Initial reports circulated in “Catalonia” stated that the Spanish star Gerard Pique, the center of defense and Barcelona captain, will be out for 3 weeks, due to an injury to his right knee during the Seville match, in the second leg of the King’s Cup semi-finals, which ended with the victory of “Barca” 3 – Zero and qualified for the final, and the first leg ended with the Andalusian team winning 2-0 at home.

The international Goal website, in its French version, stated that this absence means that Pique will not join the 16th round in the European Champions League “Champions League” next Wednesday at the Princes Park stadium in the French capital, Paris.

The site added that “Barca” thus lost an important trump card, given the great experience the player enjoys in such decisive matches.

And the site added that the Dutchman Ronald Koeman must now prepare the appropriate alternative, to replace Pique, in the center of the defense.

Catalan press sources said that the Frenchman Samuel Umtiti is the player who might replace Pique, to play alongside his compatriot Clement Lenglet as a central defense.

It is noteworthy that Barcelona need to win at least four clean goals to compensate for the 1-4 loss in the first leg of the Camp Nou.

Pique had missed before for a few months, due to a severed knee ligaments, and he did not return to the stadiums, except with the first-leg match against the Parisian club. Pique scored a decisive goal with a wonderful header in the 90th minute of Barcelona’s match against Sevilla in the King’s Cup, with a pass from Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, and allowed his team to clinch a tie in the first-and-second results (2-0 for each team). Martin Brightwit scored the winning goal for “Barca” in the fourth half, to make Barcelona qualify for the final of the tournament.