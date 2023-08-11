Gerard Piqué seems relieved after his apparent season of peace with Shakira. The former player is much more free in his public participation, as are his usual comments in the Kings League sessions.

(You may be interested: Gerard Piqué, after making peace with Shakira, is caught at the airport with Clara Chía)

Now that the player lives his idyll with his girlfriend Clara Chía Martí, he took the opportunity to assume his role as an expert on sexual issues.

pique about sex

In a chat with his friend Ibai PlainsPiqué went head-on with the subject, which he still considers a taboo, and assured that it should be discussed more freely.

“The subject of sex is taboo, but why can’t we instill in people of a certain age…? You have an element here that you insert into the vagina and a child comes out, Why not explain it in a natural way?” Piqué began.

Then he went further and asked that the issue be dealt with more accurately in schools. In addition, he was satisfied with his usual conversations about couple issues.

“Why not talk about it in schools… It’s one thing to talk about first dates, which is a social relationship, there are people who find it difficult, it’s complicated, why not help? I’m talking about very basic tips so that the people have… there are people who have anguish and have a bad time…”, he said.

Finally, he commented: “There are people who don’t know how to deal with sexual relations, what do I do the first night, how do I do it?… why are people so afraid? I would teach children, I never do it explained at school.

I love it when Gerard goes into ESI (Comprehensive Sexual Education) teacher mode. I celebrate it 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/B2xs0FlUZv — ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) August 10, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news