A few days ago it became known that the president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, considered “a good idea” that the final phase of the kings leaguethe new tournament promoted by Gerard Piquéis played in the Camp Nouwhile the former soccer player continues with his normal life.

The Kings League, a tournament created by Kosmos, Gerard Piqué’s company, is a 7-a-side football competition, but with its own regulations, which has twelve teams that are chaired by ‘streamers’ like Ibai Llanos or former players like Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero or Iker Casillas.

The ‘final four’ that will decide this tournament, broadcast through the Twitch platform, will be held on March 26 at the Camp Nou.

“With Gerard we maintain a good relationship personally and institutionally, it is part of the shield. When he proposed it, we saw that it was a good idea for both parties” that the Camp Nou host the ‘final four’ of the tournament, Laporta said in a round press.

“We share a percentage of the ‘ticketing’ and of the sponsors. They have sold 45,000 tickets with this new form of entertainment that is fun and modern,” added the Barca president.

Harsh confession of the ex-defender

Piqué was caught with his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti recently, on a street Barcelona. The video even went viral when she crashed into a traffic signal.

This week, in the Twitch broadcast in which Piqué speaks with Ibai Plains of the Kings League, the former Barcelona defender made a harsh confession.

The young woman would have had a panic attack as a result of the harassment of the press. Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique / Private file. TIME

When asked who chose the clothes he bought, he did not hesitate to say that his girlfriend.

“No, the truth is that I go with my girlfriend to the store and she buys it for me, you know? I’m a puppet,” she said.

