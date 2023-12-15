Gerard Piqué He is one of the fashionable names in Spain due to his controversies after leaving professional football. The creator of the Kings League is persecuted by the tabloids in Barcelona after his separation with Shakira and his relationship with the young woman Clara Chía Marti.

It may be of interest to you: Video | Piqué follows steps that caused separation with Shakira: Clara Chía, worried

However, a leak has been made recently, Piqué and Clara Chía's parents would not have a good relationship and the family of the 24-year-old girl made it clear to him that they do not want him with Clara.

From this, Clara Chía would have a tense relationship with her parents and would have made the decision not to share time with them while her partner was away.

Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía.

The trigger would have been a decision by Clara Chía's family. As revealed by paparazzi Jordi Martin in TV Notes, there is a lot of tension in the bond. When asked for the reasons, he did not specify, but stated that heThe parents of the 24-year-old girl “don't want it.” From the first moment, they made it clear to the Spaniard and according to what the journalist detailed, Piqué cannot enter the family house.

Also: An image of what would be the new Millonarios shirt is leaked

“Clara Chía's family doesn't want Piqué, her parents don't want him. “He cannot set foot in the house of the young woman's parents.”said the controversial photojournalist.

Clara Chía is a key part of Piqué's company. Photo: Instagram: @ Shakira / Private Archive.

This situation is not new, since they began dating, the relationship between the businessman and the young woman was in question, based on the infidelity to Shakira and all the details about the love bond that they met.

Read here: Six champion athletes on Onlyfans: their fame and money surpasses everything

The Spanish press closely followed all the details and events of the couple. Although now both appear publicly without problems, behind closed doors The treatment of the Catalan and his girlfriend's family would not be the best.

Marti himself said that the parents made it very clear to Piqué that they do not agree with the relationship: “We don't love you,” were the couple's words upon the arrival of their son-in-law at home.

This is not the first time that the former footballer's preferences have been discussed. See also Becker ready to return: he could be Rune's new super coach Photo: Instagram @3gerardpique

Angry about this situation and the tension that exists between her parents and her boyfriend, the 24-year-old He spends his nights away from the family home. While Piqué travels to Miami to visit Milan and Sasha, his children with Shakirashe avoids staying at home and goes to a friend's house, the paparazzi explained.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO