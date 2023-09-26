The former FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, creator, along with Ibai Llanos, of the Kings League 7-a-side football competition, said this Tuesday that he has been “lucky” to earn a “very good” living, so with Their current investments in the world of sports, hotels or technology only seek to “have a good time”.

“Many people start businesses to make a living, I do it to have a good time. I try to make money with it, but that is not the purpose,” said Piqué during his participation in a meeting on investment organized by the newspaper Sur in Malaga.

The former Barça player, who makes his sports investments through the company Kosmos, has stated that this situation gives him the freedom to think about new projects and be “very disruptive”, as is the case of the Kings League, a new tournament football game that has its own rules, that is broadcast for free on the Twitch platform and that is sweeping among the youngest.

Piqué encouraged those present to take risks, despite sometimes failing, and to try, like him, to “do new things” so that when people see them “their heads explode.”

“I think the Kings League is a great example and, from there, prepare yourselves, because more things are coming,” said Piqué, who did not want to reveal what other “very powerful” project he is working on and plans to present at the upcoming weeks.

Bet on Málaga Piqué, who through Kosmos brought the Davis Cup to Malaga last year, which will repeat its headquarters in 2023, has also opted for this city to host the final of the Kings & Queens League, which will be held at the La Rosaleda stadium, with capacity for 30,000 people, from October 13 to 15.

Furthermore, through the company Kerad Holding, the Piqué family is going to build a new five-star hotel in the center of Malaga that will be operated by the Meliá chain. “Málaga is an example of a city, of growth, of thinking big, of holding events that add value to the territory,” said Piqué, who has encouraged companies and institutions to continue betting on innovative and disruptive projects that can boost the economy. local.

“It is a spectacular city in which I feel at home,” added the Catalan businessman, who in recent days has had to publicly apologize to Malaga for inciting some young people to bathe in an 18th century ornamental fountain in exchange of some tickets for the Kings League.

The former player of FC Barcelona and the Spanish National Team has recognized that this new tournament is having great success, especially among the youngest, who are loyal followers of the content creators who are presidents of the clubs, as is the case of Ibai Llanos or TheGrefg.

“It is still a niche, but it is clearly the present and also the future,” Piqué stated. Expansion of the Kings League At the moment, the Kings League is played in Spain, although in January of next year it will cross borders and also reach Mexico, where Piqué will travel this Tuesday to finalize the project. The goal is “to build a product that can be replicated in other countries.”

“Our intention is to expand,” insisted the co-creator of the championship, who has indicated that there will soon be a league for all of Latin America, except Brazil, which due to the language will have its own tournament. “The intention is to have eight or ten leagues in the most important countries in the world in the next 3-5 years and then an international competition in which the best teams from each country can compete,” he stressed.

The Kings League, Piqué has commented, was born one day when he went to lunch with Ibai Llanos, with whom he usually does what is known as ‘brainstorming’ or brainstorming: “With him it is all the time thinking about what we do, how to put people in a prison and they escape… ideas come out constantly.

Piqué and Ibai, who have several million followers on social networks, came up with the idea of ​​creating a new game that was football, but also entertainment, and that mixed the real world with that of the video game.

The result, Piqué stressed, has been “very positive.” In these nine months, the Kings League has gained more and more followers and everything seems to indicate that its number of followers will continue to increase as the tournament conquers new countries.

