At the most recent MTV Video Music Awards gala, the Barranquilla native Shakira She was crowned the artist of the moment.

Furthermore, she conquered the public and the juries with her live performance, in which, accompanied by dancers, she performed some of her best-known hits, such as ‘She Wolf’, ‘Te Felicito’, ‘TQG’, ‘Hips Don’t Lie’, among others.

Her spectacular presentation generated a chain of comments and ridicule against former soccer player Gerard Piqué, the Colombian’s ex-partner.

Piqué’s message

Shakira would be a mother for the third time Photo: Instagram: Shakira/ Gerard Piqué

Just after that glorious night of Shakira, Piqué reappeared on social networks with a controversial and enigmatic comment.

“On a mental level I’m a bull, no one is going to be able to beat me”was the message that the former soccer player left on his X account.

Immediately there was speculation and reactions on the networks that associated Piqué’s phrase with what Shakira experienced at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Of the more than 12 artists who performed at the ceremony, the Colombian’s show is, by far, the most viewed on MTV’s YouTube channel, with more than three million views in 14 hours, which shows that her show was the favorite of the majority of the public.

In addition, the woman from Barranquilla was nominated for five awards at the gala, and won two, which seems to indicate that her phrase, “women no longer cry, women make money,” is more valid than ever.

