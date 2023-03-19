Gerard Piqué got tired. The former Barcelona soccer player, a trend every week due to the details that appear about his separation from Shakira, spoke without mincing words during his most recent interview with the prestigious newspaper ‘El País’, from Spain.

In the midst of rumors about a supposed wedding with his new partner, the young Catalan Clara Chía Martí, the world champion in 2010 chose to talk about his current situation. And he did it emphatically, because she assures that It is not how people think or how the media have told it.

‘I keep doing what I want’

In the talk in question, Piqué did not hide his pride in the success of the King’s Leaguethe project with which he is revolutionizing the consumption of sport in current times.

Likewise, he shared his position on the Negreira case, which affects Barcelona before the classic against Real Madrid, and gave statements about his business with the Kosmos company.

Even so, the greatest echo was received by the fragment in which he spoke about his separation from Shakira.

In the first part, he ratified the ‘dart’ that he launched a few days ago on Catalan radio.

“I’m not going to comment, I don’t feel like it. Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children.“He said before the first question about the ‘goodbye’ of the Colombian singer.

On the point of his children, in the face of so much media exposure, he reaffirmed: “It is about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father.”

Then, questioned about his current state, the former defender let himself go and stated that, in his opinion, the situation is not what people think or what the media say.

“It is not like that. The problem is how people perceive it or the press sells it. I keep doing what I want”he declared.

“I want to be true to myself. I’m not going to spend money (money) to clean up my image. The people I care about and the ones I love are the ones who know me. The rest, I don’t care,” he added.

In the end, by way of conclusion, he launched: “I am very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness.”

🗣️ Gerard Piqué: “We were in the program of the #KingsLeague , and one of my sons asked me, without having anything prepared, that I wanted to appear on the program. There is nothing in the world that makes me happier than making my children happy. I have a close relationship with them.” pic.twitter.com/t1EKLEjrbB — Som I Serem FCB (@Somhiseremfcb) March 14, 2023

