Shakira and Pique They continue to be news in 2023, more than six months after announcing their separation. In the new year, the singer from Barranquilla and the now former Spanish soccer player began starring in a new chapter of the media effects of their breakup due to the artist’s new song: “BZRP Music Session #53.

In “BZRP Music Session #53”, the 45-year-old artist launches phrases directed at her ex-partner such as “so much that you were a champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version” or “I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you”.

The Colombian goes even further and leaves no doubt about her intentions when she says “this is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew” or “women don’t cry anymore, women bill”.

Now, when the launch has unleashed all kinds of reactions, it is known Gerard Piqué’s father’s responseDon Joan, who did not stand still in the face of the attacks on his son.

Piqué’s father responds

According to the journalist Lorena Vásquez, one of the ‘Mamarazzis’ of ‘El Periódico’, from Spain, who revealed at the time the separation of the celebrities in question, Gerard Piqué’s father reacted in a very striking way after the release of the song Shakira with Bizarrap.

Joan Piqué changed his WhatsApp photo to one of actor Kevin Costner in a scene from the film ‘Dancing with Wolves’released in 1990.

In addition, as if that were not enough, the father of the former defender, put another related dart in his status of the same application: ‘Dancing with wolves’. A clear response to the chorus that reads ‘A wolf like me is not for guys like you’.

