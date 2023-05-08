Football is in mourning. Marc Rodergas, a player who dreamed of making his debut in Gerard Piqué’s King’s League, died in Spain as a result of an illness that had been diagnosed some time ago.

His death, reported by the tournament commanded by Piqué in the last hours, led to a heartfelt tribute in which all the project leaders participated.

Piqué is in mourning: his league footballer died

Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule said the attack was targeting a group of herdsmen.

As reported by the King’s League this SundayMarc Rodergas, a player who had passed the draft tests, passed away, but was finally unable to participate in the league because he had to extend his dream of making his debut due to illness.

“Marc passed away at the age of 25… he took the entrance exams, passed them and made it to the draft, but that day he wasn’t feeling well and couldn’t enter the league, which is the dream he had”said Oriol Querol, CEO of the King’s League, in the tribute.

This Sunday, Piqué and his family invited the player’s family to the box at the Cupra Arena, in Barcelona, ​​where the tournament is held.

“His family is here today, we wanted to invite them to do this little tribute…”said Piqué, visibly affected.

At the end, a long applause synthesized the meaning goodbye.

(Also: Clara Chía got tired: unexpected reaction after photos with Piqué at Shakira’s house).

/MARC RODERGAS TRIBUTE/

The entire KingsLeague, with @3gerardpique and @OriolQF In the lead, they have paid a heartfelt tribute to Marc Rodergas, a 25-year-old player selected to play in the draft, who has sadly passed away after an illness. No, it’s not just football. pic.twitter.com/H80u2eNMHO — Kings League Stats (@KingsLeaguestat) May 7, 2023

Rodergas had been a player for minor teams in Spain. He also had performed functions as a coach in training clubs.

More news

SPORTS