Wednesday, November 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Piqué is history: Shakira, bomb photos on a beach in Spain, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Shakira and Pique

The ex-partner reached an agreement on the custody of Sasha and Milan.

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerardpique – @shakira

The former couple reached an agreement on the custody of Sasha and Milan.

The Colombian was captured on the beaches of Cantabria.

Everything indicates that the story of the ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué and the Colombian Shakira stopped with the child custody arrangement, but it’s not like that.

See also  The last footballers who used number 8 at FC Barcelona that Pedri will wear in the 2022/23 season

Piqué, retired from the courts and now dedicated to his girlfriend, Clara Chia Martiand his business has not been public again.

(Iran threatens family of players in Qatar: ‘jail and torture’)
(World Cup in Qatar: these are the new match times)

Shakira, who is said to have traveled to Miami, Well, he didn’t do it and he went to the beaches of Cantabria, in Spain.

Jordi Martin, one of the journalists who has followed their lives step by step, found her practicing surfing, her favorite sport.

compromising

At the same time, the paparazzi captured images of her with the surf teacher, with whom she was very animated and rumors of a possible romance are already emerging.

The communicator says that they both stayed in the same house with which she and her children spent vacations in that place.

Martin uploaded the images on social networks and they are all the rage in Europe and the world.

(Brutal assault on a referee in the middle of a pitched battle, video)
(Mourning: in Qatar they mourn the death of the double winner of the Golden Boot)

See also  Matteo Arnaldi, from reserve to protagonist. The split, Djokovic and ... that night in a garage

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Piqué #history #Shakira #bomb #photos #beach #Spain #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

China Probes Rare Anti-Government Protests Sparked by 'Zero Covid' Policy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.