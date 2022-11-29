Piqué is history: Shakira, bomb photos on a beach in Spain, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The former couple reached an agreement on the custody of Sasha and Milan.
Instagram: @3gerardpique – @shakira
The former couple reached an agreement on the custody of Sasha and Milan.
The Colombian was captured on the beaches of Cantabria.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 29, 2022, 07:22 A.M.
Everything indicates that the story of the ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué and the Colombian Shakira stopped with the child custody arrangement, but it’s not like that.
Piqué, retired from the courts and now dedicated to his girlfriend, Clara Chia Martiand his business has not been public again.
Shakira, who is said to have traveled to Miami, Well, he didn’t do it and he went to the beaches of Cantabria, in Spain.
Jordi Martin, one of the journalists who has followed their lives step by step, found her practicing surfing, her favorite sport.
compromising
At the same time, the paparazzi captured images of her with the surf teacher, with whom she was very animated and rumors of a possible romance are already emerging.
The communicator says that they both stayed in the same house with which she and her children spent vacations in that place.
Martin uploaded the images on social networks and they are all the rage in Europe and the world.
Sports
November 29, 2022, 07:22 A.M.
