Gerard Piqué and Shakira were the focus of attention in recent months after their controversial separation in June of last year, after the infidelities of the former Barcelona soccer player were revealed.

Colombian singer I would have discovered some amorous rudeness of the Spanish with whom he shared 12 years of his life and with whom he had two children: Milan and Sasha.

However, the Barranquilla artist took advantage of the controversy generated by their separation to relaunch her musical career and return to the top of the playlists.

Songs like ‘El Jefe’, ‘TQM’ and ‘Mussic Sessions #53’, which make some reference to Gerard Piqué and his family, achieved worldwide success and were positioned as the most listened to for several weeks.

Shakira, Colombian singer. Photo: EFE/ Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Piqué’s secret nickname for Clara Chía

In recent days, an unusual detail was known about the relationship between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, who allegedly cheated on Shakira while he was in a romantic relationship.

Although the infidelities of the Spanish businessman when he lived with the Barranquilla woman have not been confirmed, a revelation came to light that could clarify the rumors.

The journalist Nuria Marin explained that Shakira would be aware of Piqué’s infidelities and the relationship he had with Clara Chía.

The couple separated in June 2022. Photo: Instagram @shakira /@3gerardpique

In her words, the Colombian singer I was not oblivious to the situation that the former player lived behind his back and the love that was born with Clara Chía.

On the other hand, the journalist Laura Roige I affirm that Piqué had a key nickname to refer to the 24-year-old, while he was with the Barranquilla girl.

“The footballer began a parallel relationship with Clara Chía, but she was not just another one, there was love there, Piqué told Clara Chía while he was with Shakira ‘you are my first lady’, the journalist explained.

In addition, he pointed out that Shakira did not have a nickname for Clara Chía before confirming Gerard Piqué’s infidelities. “The name Shakira called her was ‘the dead fly,’” she said on the Miter Live program.

In fact, They indicated that Milan and Sasha knew about their father’s adventures and they had a rather striking nickname for Piqué’s new love: “Daddy’s employee.”

Shakira surprises by naming the man of her life



Shakira, platform Service 95, She made some statements that went around the world and where she confessed who the man of her life was: He automatically ruled out Gerard Piqué and Antonio de la Rúa.

“We met when I was only 21 years old, because he wanted to interview me and write an article about me, something that I never understood,” the Colombian singer began by explaining.

And he added: “From there, we were very close, I remember that when we met, in our first meeting, he told me to tell him an interesting story. And I said, ‘But, about what?’ To which she responded: ‘Tell me anything, if you don’t tell me, I’ll make it up.’ That’s what he did, tell stories, and that’s how he won our hearts”.

His words They revealed that the man of their life was Gabriel García Márquez, a person for whom he had total admiration since his childhood for his dedication and work.

“He was very obsessive with his work, he could edit his books up to nine times. And that reminds me of me when I’m in the process of creating music. He was always in search of perfection, and that’s why I think he was very close to her,” Shakira said.

