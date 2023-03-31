Friday, March 31, 2023
“Piqué is Clara’s puppet”: they ignite controversy after separation from Shakira

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2023
in Sports
0
“Piqué is Clara’s puppet”: they ignite controversy after separation from Shakira


close

Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué

Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué.

Photo:

Screenshot TikTok, Instagram Gerard Piqué

Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué.

It seems that his shyness is not as they have painted it. They filter details of the striking relationship.

Gerard Piqué is still in the eye of the hurricane. The former Barcelona player fails to leave the tabloid headlines despite his success with the King’s League project. Everything, because of his separation from Shakira and his new relationship with the young Clara Chía Marti.

In the last few hours, the biggest related echo was caused by the Barranquilla singer herself by publishing a photograph with an alleged message to Piqué’s new girlfriend. And, with that dart flying, the former defender’s friends aired a striking intimacy, much like him.

“Piqué is a puppet of Clara”assured the Argentine Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero and the Spanish ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos.

(Be sure to read: ‘Clara Chía, along with Shakira’s children’: the story behind the viral photo).

‘Clara is the one who manages everything’

In their last broadcast together, Agüero and Llanos decided to play Piqué’s personal songs without much fuss.

In the talk, in addition to commenting on Shakira’s latest photograph, they delved, in their style, into the details of the relationship between Piqué and Clara Chía.

After reading a comment from a spectator, Llanos released: “We are all puppets, but Piqué is a puppet…”.

“Clara’s”launched Aguero.

“He also has strings,” added Llanos.

“We are all Clara’s employees… it’s like ‘The Squid Game'”Aguero commented.

Later, in his relaxed chat, Agüero affirmed: “Clara is the one who handles all the baton.”

“Everything,” Llanos said.

“We are puppets of a puppet”concluded the ‘streamer’, holding back his laughter.

