Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Veteran Barcelona defender Gerard Pique witnessed a difficult start to the season, and was subjected to a wave of criticism and attack due to his disastrous performance, especially in the last Inter Milan match, in the fourth round of the Champions League, where he committed fatal mistakes with his colleagues Eric Garcia and Sergio Busquets, which caused The team was tied 3-3, and it would have been defeated 2-3, had it not been for the rescue goal scored by the Polish Robert Lewandowski in the 88th minute.

The tone of the demand for his departure, his non-participation in the matches, and the accusation of Xavi Hernandez, the coach, of compliment, for being a former stadium colleague, and the fact of the matter that Xavi forced him into the match, due to the injury of the two main defenders, French Jules Conde and Danish Andreas Christensen, in addition to the injury of Uruguayan Ronald Araujo, who He can play as a central defender despite being a full-back.

Pique, 35, lived through difficult moments, as he became a subject of ridicule and sarcasm, by the fans and fans of “Barca” on social networks, because of his poor performance, and they demanded his exclusion from the team before the “El Clasico” match against the traditional rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, and even more. From that, they demanded that he leave the club completely, especially since he had previously refused to reduce his large salary.

Although Pique’s contract expires in the “summer of 2024”, what Marca newspaper wrote confirms that he has become a “persona non grata” at the Camp Nou.

Xavi was not essential in normal circumstances this season, but puts him fifth in the standings for the heart of Barcelona’s defense, after Conde, Arajo, Christensen and Eric Garcia, and had it not been for the injury conditions of three of these four, Xavi would not have involved him in the Inter match.

This bad situation in which the team is living, prompted its coach to demand the inclusion of a new center of defense to compensate for the absence of the injured, and the name proposed is Inijo Martinez, the heart of Athletic Bilbao’s defense, who will be free in the “summer of 2023”, and represents a “super deal” in the eyes of the Catalan sports administration.

And if Barcelona is on the verge of exiting the Champions League, as winning its next two matches against Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen, the Czech Republic, will not be enough for it to qualify for the second round of the tournament, “the knockout stage”, if Inter won one of its next matches against Plzen and Bayern over straight.

Barca’s exit from the tournament means that he is required to focus on the La Liga championship, which is why his match against his arch-rivals Real Madrid in the ninth round of the competition is of great importance, because winning it gives the team a high moral boost to continue the lead and win the title. And not getting out of the season “zero hands”, because winning the King’s Cup is not enough, in the eyes of many game experts, for the survival of Xavi himself, just as it was not enough for the survival of Dutch former coach Ronald Koeman.

Xavi was subjected to many accusations, related to his failure to choose the optimal formation, his failure to make changes and their delay, and his ignoring the opinions of experts on the necessity of involving Dutchman Frenkie de Jong from the beginning of the matches, along with Pedri and Gabi in the midfield and excluding Boskic completely.

It seems that Xavi has learned the lesson, and is seriously considering taking the risk, by involving Conde in the heart of the defense, instead of Pique in the “Clasico land”, although he is not 100 percent ready, and also to push De Jong from the start of the match instead of Bosquet, “team captain”.