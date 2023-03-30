Piqué invoice without mentioning Shakira: the millionaire that Kings League left him

Gerard Piqué He was the man of Sunday in the Spanish press. The former Barcelona player stole all eyes on account of the success of his innovative King’s League project, at the season closing event.

In his first face-to-face ‘show’, after several months of Internet transmissions, Piqué’s creation brought together more than 90,000 people at the Camp Nou, the Barcelona Football Club stadium.

The Kings League, a 7-a-side football competition created by Kosmos, Gerard Piqué’s company, and which is broadcast entirely by streaming, brought together this Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou 93,000 viewers for the finals of the competitions, as announced by the organizers.

That box office, plus the income from sponsors and other miscellaneous income, meant a gold mine for Piqué: 3 million dollars, according to the Spanish press.



In addition to the tickets, whose prices ranged between 10 and 60 dollars. Piqué has sold sweatshirts for €125, sweatshirts for €70, t-shirts for €30 and scarves for €23.

The figures demonstrate the success of the business that the ex-soccer player has promoted since his separation from Shakirawho for his part has not stopped billing with his successes in which heartbreak is the main theme.

The maximum audience for the competition occurred at the end of February, with the presence of Ronaldinho, who brought together 2,120,962 viewers on the aforementioned streaming platform.

