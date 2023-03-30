Thursday, March 30, 2023
Piqué invoice without mentioning Shakira: the millionaire that Kings League left him

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Piqué invoice without mentioning Shakira: the millionaire that Kings League left him


close

Gerard Pique and the Camp Nou

Gerard Piqué and the Camp Nou.

Photo:

Screenshot King’s League Infojobs, EFE

article sponsored by

Gerard Piqué and the Camp Nou.

The ex-soccer player made a round deal with his soccer tournament.

Gerard Piqué He was the man of Sunday in the Spanish press. The former Barcelona player stole all eyes on account of the success of his innovative King’s League project, at the season closing event.

(It may interest you: Piqué puts Shakira aside and breaks silence about Dani Alves in prison)

In his first face-to-face ‘show’, after several months of Internet transmissions, Piqué’s creation brought together more than 90,000 people at the Camp Nou, the Barcelona Football Club stadium.

The viral photograph (left).

Photo:

TikTok @aabel_ab, Courtesy King’s League

The Kings League, a 7-a-side football competition created by Kosmos, Gerard Piqué’s company, and which is broadcast entirely by streaming, brought together this Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou 93,000 viewers for the finals of the competitions, as announced by the organizers.

That box office, plus the income from sponsors and other miscellaneous income, meant a gold mine for Piqué: 3 million dollars, according to the Spanish press.

(Also read: Did Piqué explode with his children?: They filter a video of apparent scolding in Kings League)

In addition to the tickets, whose prices ranged between 10 and 60 dollars. Piqué has sold sweatshirts for €125, sweatshirts for €70, t-shirts for €30 and scarves for €23.

Photo:

Screenshot CHANCE, YouTube Shakira

The figures demonstrate the success of the business that the ex-soccer player has promoted since his separation from Shakirawho for his part has not stopped billing with his successes in which heartbreak is the main theme.

The maximum audience for the competition occurred at the end of February, with the presence of Ronaldinho, who brought together 2,120,962 viewers on the aforementioned streaming platform.

SPORTS

More sports news

