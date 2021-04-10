Gerard Piqué continues to rush all his options to play the game against Real Madrid tonight. As AS has learned, the defender, after being discharged and entering the call-up, took a further step late on Friday by undergoing an infiltration in his right knee in order to be available in case Koeman needs it.

As we anticipated in this newspaper, as the days went by, the doctors confirmed that the only option that Piqué had to reach the Classic was to infiltrate, since the pain, although it was more bearable during training, did not subside at all and did impossible to practice football one hundred percent.

Hence, the player, doctors and technicians agreed on the need to infiltrate the right knee. And so they have. This Friday at 9:00 p.m., the player was punctured by Dr. Lluis Til with an infiltration of cortisone and analgesic that will allow him to play asymptomatic during the game.

Now it only remains to be seen if Koeman decides to line him up in the starting XI. wait to give him minutes in the second half or finally his participation is ruled out so as not to risk his battered internal lateral ligament more.

Whatever the final decision, it is clear that the defender is willing to help the team from the first minute and the infiltration is good proof of this.