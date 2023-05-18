Gerard Piqué once again monopolizes the international press due to the new success of the Colombian Shakira, with her song ‘Acróstico’, in whose video her children participate sasha and milan.

Different press versions indicate that the artist’s new video has fallen very badly in the Piqué family, and even the issue would go to a legal level, since it is said that the former soccer player would think about suing for the appearance of his children in the video, something of which he, apparently, was not aware.

Well, meanwhile, Piqué faces a new controversy, although this has nothing to do with Shakira, although he does have a history with her.

The comment that sparks criticism

Llanos and Piqué have maintained a very close relationship for several months. Photo: Instagram: @ibaillanos

This is a comment that has been classified as a racist expression and has earned the player a lot of criticism.

It was in a heated conversation at the Kings League gathering, the soccer tournament chaired by Piqué.

One of the streamers asks for clarification about the use of the field for training. “Since we only have one day, if the coaches of other teams stay to watch our training, can we ask them to leave?” She asked.

Gerard Piqué responded to this query with an expression that sparked controversy: “But go gypsies, go gypsies, what is this!” was what he said.

Ibai Llanos, his Kings League teammate, immediately reacted forcefully, saying “no, no.” The cameras focused on him and that caused Llanos to get angry: “Don’t focus on me, don’t focus on me… Change now… they put me on tik-tok, change the plane,” he said and then there was laughter in the set.

Piqué is told on social networks that his expression had a racist tone for being derogatory.

It already happened to Piqué once when he contemptuously referred to Shakira for being Latin American.

