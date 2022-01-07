The central protagonist on social networks.

Yet another controversy in Catalonia. In Barcelona there are delicate moments from a technical, sporting and financial point of view. In the turmoil linked to upstream salaries, potential purchases, elements to be included in the roster as long as costs are reduced, as reported by AS, a Catalan TV, Esport 3, in the Onze program, through the journalist Lluis Canut provided the list of the players of the Barça squad who would earn the most each year. According to the sources in the possession of the Canal, Piqué would still have come to earn 28 million euros gross.

ANSWER – A few hours later, as is customary in football 2.0, a post on twitter arrived from the Catalan center which published, without too many hesitations, the bank transfer for the month of December.

“Characters like this charge public television to defend their friends. That’s 50% of my salary credited to me on December 30th. Have some self-respect.”

According to what was reported beyond the Pyrenees, the player wanted to clarify that the amount of 2,328,884.39 euros is not linked to a monthly payment. Barcelona players are paid twice a year. On December 30 and June 30 and the amount is usually divided by fifty percent. So, although it is a figure that still allows Piqué a much more than comfortable life, it is quite far from 23 million euros per year.

CLUB – The Catalan club has also taken a very clear stance on its website stating that the data made public does not conform to reality. “In relation to what Mr. Lluís Canut said in the ‘Onze’ program, Barcelona wants to clarify the following: the information on the salaries of some players of the first team was not, in any case, provided by the Club and its origin is unknown. In any case, the amounts do not conform to reality. Messrs Piqué, Busquets and Alba waived part of their salary when they signed the last contract renewal last summer. We consider it inappropriate, unprofessional that this information is considered truthful. And the club is sorry that data of this type is provided. This infringes the personal rights of the players and deserves the utmost confidentiality. “

