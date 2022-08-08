Monday, August 8, 2022
Piqué, in oblivion? Shakira reappears with an emotional message: “The purest love”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2022
in Sports
Shakira and Pique

The barranquillera shared her first personal message after the announcement of the separation.

About two months after announcing his separation from Gerard Piqué, The Barranquilla singer Shakira reappeared on social networks with her first personal message.

In the midst of tensions due to her problems with the Spanish treasury, the artist has only limited herself to making statements about her case and sharing publications about her musical career.

This Monday, Shakira surprised her fans with a photograph in which she is seen tightly hugging her two children, Milan and Sasha.

The message that accompanied the image was forceful.

‘purest love’

Pique, Lewandowski and Shakira

Accompanying the image that is becoming very popular on social networks, Shakira wrote:

“The Purest Love”.

As it has been known, Shakira would be back in Barcelona after several days of vacation in the United States.

The entertainment press had announced a possible meeting between the lawyers of the Barranquilla and the Catalan, but so far no further details have been known.

