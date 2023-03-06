Piqué, in another controversy and not by Shakira: they are accused of plagiarism in Kings League

Gerard Piqué tries to avoid the media impact that haunts his life after his separation from the Colombian Shakira and his relationship with the young Clara Chía Martí. The King’s League, The alternative football league that he presides over is the project that now obsesses him, but it does not escape controversy either. (He may be interested: Piqué and Clara talk about the wedding: demands to hide details from Shakira?)

Is After Kings plagiarism?

In an entertainment program in Spain they assure that Piqué has copied a talk show format, for which he was accused of plagiarism.

In Socialité, from the Telecinco channel, they made the accusation. They assure that the After Kingswhich is the social gathering on Twitch in which the details of the kings leagueis plagiarized from a program called Sálvame, from the same channel.

“We have the evidence to show that Piqué has copied Sálvame,” said reporter Laura Roige this Sunday.

To prove it, they presented a video in which they show the alleged evidence. “The scuffles between the presenters take center stage, and Ibai (Plains) becomes Lydia Lozano. They sit as if they were at home, they eat while they talk… there are discussions and threats of leaving the set,” they say in the video while comparing the images of the two programs.

“The presidents, like the collaborators, handle sensitive information in the bomb style. They use the countdown and show off having a lot of information,” they add in the accusation.

Undoubtedly, it is a new media controversy that the ex-soccer player did not count on, who is now dedicated to promoting the Kings League, for which the most recent signing was that of Ronaldinho.

