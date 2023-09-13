The life of Gerard Piqué after his separation with the Colombian Shakira It has had ups and downs. It has not been the ‘rosy color’ that everyone proclaimed.

It has had several problems. His company, Cosmoseverything indicates that he is not well and, in addition, he lost a litigation in tennis.

What a problem

Piqué and his company are in a big problem, with a lot of money and they will have to pay a good sum to the International Tennis Federation (ITF). Because?

The media affirm that the money that the former defender of the Barcelona It will be 25 million euros.

The ITF minimized its losses by 56 percent in 2022, to 2.1 million euros, significantly increasing its income, which is equivalent to 47.6 percent.

“Thank you, Gerard Piqué and ITF! This is the series between France and Switzerland in Manchester,” posted Stan Wawrinka, triple Grand Slam champion, with emoticons that showed his anger. In the video the stands of the AO Arena appear practically empty. ✍🏼 Max Pérez📸 @stanwawrinka pic.twitter.com/KSStTR1ONx — Deportes_DCA (@DeportesDCA) September 12, 2023

“The fight between the ITF and Kosmos continues its course in the courts and is yet to be defined. Meanwhile, the Federation has already taken action on the matter and has activated one of the guarantees that was contemplated in the contract signed with Kosmos, for value of 25.4 million euros. The license contract of the Davis cup that the Kosmos company signed contemplated this fee to terminate the contract or as a guarantee against non-compliance with it,” says okdiario.com.

And he added: “Those just over 25 million euros were blocked and once the contract between the ITF and Kosmos was concluded, the Federation has unlocked them and entered them into their accounts as 2Playbook advances. Both the organization and the company They have very different points on this matter.

“The ITF requests compensation in court for breaches of certain agreements initially reached, while Kosmos claims a figure close to 45 million euros for the termination of the contract after having invested more than 100 million in the last four editions of the tournament,” he warned.

“Both companies currently find themselves in this delicate situation, which will have to define their positions in the courts and seek victory after separating their paths after four years. The 25 million that Piqué’s company has lost are already irrecoverable, unless the court agrees with him with the 45 million euros he is requesting,” the publication states.

WAWRINKA vs. PIQUE First act: Stan publishes a video about the low attendance at the Davis Cup and thanks Piqué. Second act: Piqué shares attendance last year at the group stage: 113,268 people. “You can compare it yourself. We don’t organize it anymore. Ask… pic.twitter.com/fybD8nLOIq — Tennis Set (@settenisok) September 12, 2023

Another face to face

This time, Piqué faced Stan Wawrinkathe Swiss, with whom several messages were exchanged regarding the Davis issue.

In the first instance, Stan published a video about the low attendance at the Davis Cup and thanks Piqué.

Then, the Spaniard answered him, telling him that last year the attendance in the group stage was 113,268 people.

“You can compare it yourself. We don’t organize it anymore. Ask the ITF,” he told him, but the Swiss was not far behind.

“After a bad day on the court, this at least made me laugh. To understand it better: if it was a success last year, why did the 25-year agreement end after 5 years?” he replied.

Shakira, invoice

While Stan and Piqué face each other, they send messages to each other, as Shakira continues with her successes and making money.

Featherweight, Caliber 50, Chiquis, El Alfa, Eladio Carrión, Justin QuilesLos Ángeles Azules and Manuel Turizo will perform at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards gala, which will be presented on October 5 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables (Miami-Dade).

Marshmello, Myke Towers, Tini and Yandel will also perform, the organization and the Hispanic network Telemundo, in charge of broadcasting the ceremony, reported in a statement this Tuesday.

With 21 nominations, the singer and composer of regional Mexican music Peso Pluma heads the list of finalists for the Billboard Awards, in which he is followed by Bad Bunny, the Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Shakira and Fuerza Regida.



