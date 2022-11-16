Several days have passed since the agreement reached by the Spanish footballer was known Gerard Piqué and Colombian singer ShakiraHowever, the controversies do not stop.

Piqué and Shakira issued a statement in which they warn of the agreement they reached and in which it was confirmed that the woman from Barranquilla would go to live in Miami with her children, Sasha and Milan.



In the same way, it was recorded that the former soccer player will have the opportunity to spend several days with them, in a friendly decision.

new controversy

The former couple reached an agreement on the custody of Sasha and Milan.

While Piqué makes his life as a former player and is already fully dedicated to his private businesses, Shakira spends days with her children while she waits if she will participate in the inauguration of the Qatar soccer world cupthe next Sunday.

But the novel does not stop. According to Spanish media, the former soccer player, who has recently retired, decided to take advantage of his freedom to go on a “romantic trip” with his partner. This was revealed in the program ‘El gordo y la flaca’.

This would not have anything abnormal, except that his absence at an event for one of his children was very conspicuous.

In the program they caught him in the Pyrenees traveling with Clara Chia, just when the farewell event was taking place Milan from his baseball team,



“What caught the most attention was the absence of his father since the former player preferred to take a romantic getaway to the Pyrenees, where we were able to catch them very close together in a restaurant,” said the paparazzi. jordi martin.

Milan’s farewell to his friends was at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona and Jordi Martín himself gave other details about the Colombian’s state of mind.

“Shakira was happy, encouraging the little one in the meeting. When she finished the game, they all went down to the center of the field, where she shared with the other children and parents. Taking pictures with everyone. The boy gave a few words and they ended up uncorking champagne.”

SPORTS

