“If we win the three games that we have left, I still see myself with options,” said Gerard Piqué yesterday, not too convinced of Barça’s chances of winning the title, although the Barça defender acknowledges that “seeing the results that are taking place this season the League is still open. «I would like to know if any team has won three games in a row. Well … We do, but it is costing, with one of the lowest scores in the championship and the most even, ”said the Catalan central defender, in charge of facing the end of a decisive match after a draw that left the team more satisfied. Atlético de Madrid than Barcelona. “If we do not depend on ourselves to win the League it is because we have not done our homework and we have not been fine,” lamented Piqué, who promises, however, “to compete until the last game.” “That is what we have done in the 12 or 13 seasons that I have been here and it is what we are going to do,” he guaranteed.

Gerard Piqué was logically quite disappointed with the result at the Camp Nou, although he insisted on showing hope in the face of a League resolution favorable to Barcelona. “We expected to win, but we are still alive,” he consoled himself who also admitted that “anything can happen with Madrid.” “Also the mood of each one affects,” warned the leader of the Barcelona defense before the three days left for the Catalans and the rojiblancos and the four that the whites are missing. “Three parties are many,” he warned.

After describing the game against the rojiblancos as “very competitive”, what Piqué did not share is that Diego Pablo Simeone’s team was more ambitious than Ronald Koeman’s, especially in the first half in which the still leader was superior . “There have been phases, and in the second half we have controlled better and created chances. In the first they have had some more occasion, but it has been a very competitive match and anyone has been able to win, “he summed up. «We have had more chances than them, and clearer. Atlético is the rival that defensively may be the best in the League, the one that fits the best goals, and it is difficult to create chances against them, so you have to take advantage of clear opportunities, “he said, alluding, above all,” to the one that Messi had in the first half and took Oblak out with his fingers, and the one that Dembélé had in the second half. “For what Atlético is, we have generated to score a goal,” he insisted.

Busquets maxillary fissure



Without Ronald Koeman at a press conference after having had to serve his second game ban for saying “What a character” to the fourth official of the match against Granada, it was his assistant, Alfred Schreuder, who appeared before the media so as not to hide that “the tie is a bit disappointing ». «It’s about marking. We have had occasions, few, but we have had them. Against Atlético it is complicated, because their defense is very strong. Perhaps we should have moved the ball faster, “underlined the Dutch coach, for whom also” the League is still possible, when three months ago we could not imagine being in this situation.

Like all Barcelona fans, he regretted having run out of Sergio Busquets after half an hour of play as a result of a header with Stefan Savic, which caused the Catalan midfielder “a facial contusion with an upper jaw fissure.” «The loss of Busquets has been decisive. Without him we have lost control. When Busquets has had to leave the field there has been some lack of control in the center of the field, something logical, although in the second half we have improved, “he recalled. “I have been able to speak with Sergio and it seems that he is fine”, added Schreuder, before Barcelona issued a medical report in which he announced the injury to Busquets, that the player “is progressing favorably” and that “evolution will mark his availability ( for Tuesday against Levante at the Ciutat de València) ».