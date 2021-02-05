Despite being out due to a sprained knee he suffered in November in a game against Atlético de Madrid, Gerard Piqué continues giving what to talk about. The central, in an interview with the streamer Spanish Ibai Llanos, He spoke about the present of Lionel Messi, Barcelona, ​​his future and had time to compare the efforts of Josep Maria Bartomeu and Florentino Pérez.

Piqué participated in the first edition of the Ibai program “Chatting Quietly”, where The initial focus was taken by the news of Messi and a possible departure from Barcelona by the Rosario.

“It’s a very difficult situation for everyone because you have the position of the club, that after the game against Bayern (8-2 loss in the UCL) you imagine what it was; and on the other hand Leo and what it means I read for the club and for the sport. Events happened that ended in the best possible way for us, because Leo stayed. I don’t know what his ultimate intention was. Now I see him happy, wanting to win as always and having him by my side is a guarantee of success. The guy is like in recent years, every year he has maintained that record of goals season after season, he is a reliable player, “said Piqué.

Ibai asked about the possibility of Messi leaving Barcelona early, something the defender dismissed: “I can’t help you there. I understand the interest in knowing if I think he continues or not, but you have to ask Leo the question“.

The comparison between Bartomeu and Florentino

If there is something that characterizes Piqué, in addition to his brave way of playing, it is the spice of his comments. Whether you are a rival or not, sincerity is something you can do when making a statement. About, He dedicated a few words to the president of Barcelona Josep Maria Bartomeu and praised the presidential work of Florentino Pérez at Real Madrid.

“(Florentine) It shows that the president should be the leader and the one in charge. You may or may not like decisions, but it is a person who has a gift of command. On renewing or not renewing a player everyone will have their opinion, but at least it shows that they have an idea and know where they are going. With Sergio Ramos now, with Cristiano Ronaldo at the time, with all kinds of footballers. It is something positive that must be valued. It has a quality that in Bartomeu was not the specialty of the house“, he answered – sharply – I hammered.

The sayings against Bartomeu did not end there. After comparing the work of both presidents, the 34-year-old central defender commented that the Barcelona manager he has been absent in difficult situations from the team and -also- he was in conflict with Messi and the team captains, on more than one occasion.

“The Barcelona captains told him to come to the dressing room or the Sports City and he did not appear […]. A president has to try to manage the club, that when problems arise you have to be there to solve them and make decisions even if people do not like them. When you escape, you do not appear and delegate mountains are made. The club needed more leadership, the president to show his face. From misunderstandings we come to problems and that’s how things ended, “he said.

To conclude on a note of color, during the interview, a Twitch user asked Piqué who he prefers: Boca or River?

“River, whenever Mascherano came he talked about River, I have no other explanation,” replied the defender.